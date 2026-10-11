135 Rosatom employees return to Iran’s Bushehr plant

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Likhachev said Rosatom was continuing to increase its personnel at the Bushehr plant as part of its commitments.

He said nine additional Rosatom employees had arrived at the site the previous day to carry out scheduled maintenance at Unit 1, which is currently operational. With their arrival, he said, the total number of Rosatom technical and engineering personnel at the site had reached 135.

Likhachev said all of the personnel were involved in activities related to the plant’s three units, including the two units under construction and the one operational reactor unit.

Likhachev had previously said on September 22 that 63 Russian specialists were present at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, indicating that the number of Rosatom personnel at the facility had since doubled.

Nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Moscow has entered a new phase with the construction of additional reactor units. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, jointly built by Iran and Russia, generates 1,024 megawatts of nuclear power for Iran.

MNA