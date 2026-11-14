Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation “ROSATOM” Alexey Likhachev has announced that the company's activities regarding new projects for the construction of small- and large-nuclear power plants in Iran depend on the country's military, political, and economic conditions.

Referring to the presence of "ROSATOM" personnel at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, he stated that 180 employees from the company are currently working at the site, and this number is set to increase to 300 in the near future.

Likhachev pointed out that “ROSATOM” requires up to 40 icebreakers and ice-capable vessels to develop and support the Northern Sea Route, and that orders for the construction of the first batch of these vessels will be transferred and assigned to the Russian shipyards.

MNA/ 7010116