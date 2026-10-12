Putin would only stop attacks on Ukraine election day

Peskov’s remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was ready to hold a vote if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.

Speaking at a briefing, Peskov claimed Ukraine needed a 60-day truce not to organize the ballot, “but to regroup, heal their wounds, and continue the war.”

“In reality, Kyiv has no desire to hold elections; that is perfectly obvious,” he said.

He also said that Russia seeks long-term peace in Ukraine and is prepared to do whatever is necessary to achieve it.

“The Kremlin—and President Putin, as well as officials at other levels—have repeatedly stated: we do not want a truce; we want long-term peace, and we are ready to do everything possible to achieve it,” Peskov said.

Asked about the energy truce between Russia and Ukraine announced by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, Peskov said contacts were ongoing.

“I have just spoken on this topic. As soon as we have something to tell you, we will let you know,” he said.

Peskov also accused European countries of obstructing a peace settlement in the Russia-Ukraine war, describing US efforts as “much more appealing.”

"Europeans clearly do not belong to the 'party of peace' seeking a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Europe is more of a "party of war,'" he said.

MNA