8 Islamic states declare Gaza as eternal Palestinians lands

Eight Arab and Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt, declared that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian territories.

According to Al Jazeera, eight Arab and Islamic countries condemned the stances of the Israeli authorities on the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt declared that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian territories.

The aforementioned countries further emphasized the need to maintain the integrity of the Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank.

These countries declared: The statements of the Israeli authorities on the displacement of Palestinians are a clear violation of the principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, and a direct threat to the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

These eight Arab and Islamic countries warned of the dangerous consequences of turning Tel Aviv's calls for the displacement of Palestinians into an official policy or practical measures to force out Palestinians from their land.

The aforementioned countries called on the international community, especially the Security Council, to decisively confront any measures by Tel Aviv to impose a new demographic or geographical status on the occupied Palestinian territories.

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