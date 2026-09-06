IRGC attacks US unmanned vessel near Strait of Hormuz

In statement number 11, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said the remotely operated vessel belonged to the "terrorist American army" and was trying to enter the protected zone of the Strait of Hormuz when it came under attack.

The IRGC Navy said any desperate movement by the enemy is under the watch of its fighters and will be firmly attacked. It said the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway, is under the management of the Islamic Republic of Iran and any movement by the "child-killing enemy" will be decisively confronted.

"America must know it has no path other than to leave the region and stop its mischief," the statement said.

No further details on damage or casualties were provided.

MNA