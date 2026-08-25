Saudi Arabia, France push for diplomatic Iran deal

Saudi Arabia and France on Tuesday called for a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear file, the restoration of normal shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, in a joint statement after talks in Paris.

The two countries expressed their mutual commitment to a diplomatic agreement that would guarantee the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear programme, and stressed the importance of returning normal conditions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Riyadh and Paris also called for Iran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, without mentioning Iran's stated cooperation with the agency. They demanded a stable ceasefire in Gaza and guaranteed humanitarian access to the territory.

On Lebanon, France and Saudi Arabia agreed on the need for increased efforts toward a comprehensive solution and an end to what they termed the "disarmament of armed groups outside the framework of the Lebanese state."

MNA