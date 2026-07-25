Starship successfully completes test flight

"Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on the 13th flight test of Starship!" the company reported on the X page.

SpaceX continues to test the third generation of its reusable Starship space system. During this flight, the company successfully verified the Raptor engine restart mechanism and, for the first time, deployed 20 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites from the spacecraft's payload bay.

Approximately 20 minutes after separation, the satellites burned up during atmospheric reentry, as planned.

This time, SpaceX did not attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster using the Mechazilla launch tower arms upon its return. After separating from the spacecraft, the booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

MNA