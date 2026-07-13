Israeli regime to hold regular Parl. elections on October 27

Elections to the Israeli regime’s Knesset, or parliament, will be held on October 27, 2026, Israeli media reported.

"The current Knesset will complete its full term and will not be dissolved [early]. The election date remains as established by law - October 27," the newspaper quoted Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik as saying during a Knesset House Committee discussion.

These would be the Israeli regime’s first parliamentary elections to be held on schedule since 1988, with all the following parliaments being dissolved early.

MNA