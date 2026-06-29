Senior Iranian and Qatari military officials hold phone call

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani received a phone call from Iran's acting Defense Minister Majid Ebn Reza on Monday evening, amid rising regional tensions as a result of the US breaches of the MoU reached with Tehran on ending the war.

According to a statement from Qatar's Defense Ministry as cited by Anadolu Agency, the two officials reviewed the latest security developments in the region and discussed areas of joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

MNA