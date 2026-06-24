Israeli drone attack kills two in south Lebanon

Lebanon's civil defence in the south said the two were killed when the Israeli drone hit a BMW X5 SUV on the Dabsheh hill road heading towards Doha Kfar Roumman, according to al-Mayadeen and the Lebanese national news agency.

Israeli forces also opened fire on a vehicle in the Deir neighbourhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and on another car near an army barracks area, in further breaches of the ceasefire. A hostile drone dropped two sound bombs on the town of Braashit in the Bint Jbeil district.

In the border town of Ain al-Arab, an Israeli patrol accompanied by a D9 bulldozer entered and demanded the town chief inform residents they must vacate their homes by 5 p.m. or face demolition. The Lebanese army had only on Tuesday reopened the road to Ain al-Arab, allowing some residents to return and inspect their homes and property after a prolonged displacement.

MNA