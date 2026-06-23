Pezeshkian meets with Pakistani army chief in Islamabad

General Asim Malik, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser and Director-General of the country’s military intelligence agency and from Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the process of political, security, and defense cooperation, emphasizing the need to enhance bilateral coordination in the field of security.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday at the head of a high-level delegation and was officially welcomed at Nur Khan Air Base by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The reception ceremony was attended by senior Pakistani officials and members of the Iranian delegation

The meeting between Pakistan’s army chief and the Iranian president comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Islamabad, as the two neighbors have sought to strengthen cooperation in political, security, and economic fields in recent months.

MNA