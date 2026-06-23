5th round of Lebanon-Israel talks begins in Washington

The fifth round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began Tuesday in Washington, DC, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) as cited by Anadolu Agency.

NNA reported that the latest round of talks, covering both security and political issues, got underway at the US State Department headquarters in the US capital.

No further details were immediately released regarding the agenda or participants in the discussions, accoridng to Anadolu.

On Friday, the US State Department announced a new round of direct Lebanese-Israeli negotiations to be held in Washington, DC, on June 23-25.

This is while the Israeli regime continued to violate the ceasefire by attacking some civilian areas in south Lebanon, killing and injuring some civilians.

MNA