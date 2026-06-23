We are ready for preemptive, surprise ops.: Gen. Pourdastan

Speaking to local Iranian media, General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan pointed out that "Iran's military doctrine has changed from a defensive to an offensive doctrine, and emphasized: Preemptive operations are also defined in the offensive doctrine, and if the [Islamic] Establishment requires it, we may take the enemy by surprise by carrying out preemptive operations in unknown areas."

He added that, "The armed forces have not yet put a significant portion of their capabilities into operation, and the enemy knows that if they make any mistake, they will face a response beyond the borders and the Strait of Hormuz."

In his analysis of the recent battles (the 12-day and 40-day wars), Pourdastan stated that the Islamic Republic and the Resistance Front successfully fought a completely unequal war against a “Hebrew, Western, and Arab” coalition led by the United States.

He considered the most important sign of victory in these battles to be the enemy’s request for a ceasefire, noting that: “In the history of wars, a country that is losing always requests a ceasefire. The resistance of our warriors, despite 46 years of sanctions, has led to the enemy’s desperation, and today’s boasting by American officials is not due to power, but rather to this desperation and the US decline.”

Elsewhere in hs remarks, General Pourdastan referred to developments in Lebanon and announced Iran’s full readiness to defend the Lebanese people.

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