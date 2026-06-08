Iran, Egypt FMs discuss regional developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty as part of ongoing diplomatic consultations on regional developments.
During the call, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, including Iran’s response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the US-Israeli coalition's repeated violations of ceasefire arrangements across multiple fronts.
No further details were released as of yet.
MNA
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