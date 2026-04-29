Iran holds ceremonies to mark birthday anniv. of Imam Reza

According to a Mehr reporters, the large ceremony dubbed "the followers of Imam Reza" began on Wednesday afternoon in downtown the capital.

The ceremony was being held in an area in the center of the capital between Imam Hussein (AS) Square and Azadi Square in the west.

The people were carrying placards and national flags as well as banners with the names of Imam Reza (AS) on them and as well as images of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and the martyred Leader.

The people were renewing their pledge of allegiance to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Mehr correspondent reported.

The massive ceremony is a clear sign of national unity. The people are in the streets in support of the warriors of Islam (armed forces) amid the threats against the country in defense of the nation.

There were maquettes of Iranian missiles brought to the ceremony in Tehran:

People petformed Maghrib and Isha prayers under rain in Enghelab Square in downton the capital:

Similar ceremonies were held in other towns across the nation on Wednesday.

Khorramabad:

Zanjan:

Kerman:

Shiraz:

MNA/6815226