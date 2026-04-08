  1. Politics
Apr 8, 2026, 9:52 AM

UN welcomes ceasefire agreement btw Iran, US

UN welcomes ceasefire agreement btw Iran, US

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the UN said.

"The UN secretary-general welcomes the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He added that the UN chief "calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the West Asia to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region."

The United States was forced to retreat after accepting Iran's conditions, nearly 40 days after the start of its unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA

News ID 243387

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