UN welcomes ceasefire agreement btw Iran, US

"The UN secretary-general welcomes the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He added that the UN chief "calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the West Asia to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region."

The United States was forced to retreat after accepting Iran's conditions, nearly 40 days after the start of its unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA