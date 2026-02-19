  1. World
Pakistan summons Afghan Taliban diplomat

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Pakistan Foreign Office summoned the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission on Wednesday afternoon and delivered a strong demarche to the Afghan Taliban over the terrorist attack in Bajaur on February 16, 2026.

“Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the vehicle borne suicide terrorist attack followed by a fire raid on Pakistan Military and Law Enforcement Agencies’ post in Bajaur carried out by Fitna al Khwarij / TTP,” a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Thursday said, according to local Pakistani media. 

The ministry conveyed serious concern that FAK/TTP, whose entire leadership is based in Afghanistan, operates with impunity from Afghan soil, the FO spokesperson said.

It was reemphasized that Pakistan has repeatedly received assurances from the Afghan Taliban, but, regrettably, with no visible or concrete actions.

