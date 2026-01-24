Israel ‘looking for opportunity’ to attack Iran

“I hope they find a different path, but the reality is that Israel, in particular, is looking for an opportunity to strike Iran,” Fidan told Turkish broadcaster NTV in an interview broadcast on Friday.

Asked specifically whether this assessment applied to both the United States and Israel, Fidan stated that Israel, in particular, was seeking such an opportunity, the Turkiye Today news outlet reported.

The foreign minister added that he had conveyed concerns directly to Iranian officials during a recent visit to the country.

“When I went to Tehran in recent days, I told them everything about the process as their friend,” Fidan said. “And you know, a friend speaks bitter truths,” he said, according to Turkiye Today.

Fidan’s warning followed after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Thursday that Ankara was opposed to any foreign interventions in Iran and that it valued its neighbour’s peace and stability.

MNA