Iran, Spain handball federations sign MoU

The Iranian handball team recently held a training camp in Spain as part of preparation for the 2026 Asian Handball Championship.
Iran's handball president also met with his Spanish counterpart Francisco Garcia and the two sides signed a MoU for more cooperation in the future.
Iran will start the Asian championship with a match against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
The 22nd Asian Men’s Handball Championship will be held in Kuwait from January 15 to February 9. Iran has been drawn into a very tough group alongside Japan and Saudi Arabia.
The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the 2027 World Handball Championship, which will be hosted by Germany.
MNA
Your Comment