Iran, Spain handball federations sign MoU

The Iranian handball team recently held a training camp in Spain as part of preparation for the 2026 Asian Handball Championship.

Iran's handball president also met with his Spanish counterpart Francisco Garcia and the two sides signed a MoU for more cooperation in the future.

Iran will start the Asian championship with a match against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The 22nd Asian Men’s Handball Championship will be held in Kuwait from January 15 to February 9. Iran has been drawn into a very tough group alongside Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the 2027 World Handball Championship, which will be hosted by Germany.

MNA