IRGC dismantles MKO-linked team in Tehran's suburbs

According to the IRGC Intelligence unit in Pardis, the team had been planning attacks on over ten military, administrative, and security centers in Tehran and Alborze provinces.

"Through networking and anti-security measures, these individuals were recently seeking to obtain raw materials to make IEDs to assassinate citizens and create insecurity," the IRGC Intelligence unit added in a statement.

The IRGC announced a firm response to terrorists who are foreign-backed and intend to take actions against the citizens' security.

The statement said the team was affiliated with the MKO terrorist group, which has assassinated nearly 17,000 Iranian civilians and officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

