Iranian retaliation left Israel’s military capacity in ruins

“The true extent of the damage inflicted on the Zionist regime has not been announced,” Brigadier General Fathollah Jafari said late last week while addressing a local event in Jiroft, Kerman.

“The harm it suffered was far greater than the official accounts; its operational capacity and infrastructure were destroyed,” he added.

On June 13, the Israeli regime carried out an unlawful act of aggression, assassinating senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens. Iran responded within 24 hours with a barrage of missiles and drones, later expanding its campaign under the operation known as True Promise III.

The United States intervened on June 22, striking three Iranian nuclear sites in a blatant violation of international law. In self‑defense, Iran targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia. The embattled Israeli regime was forced to unilaterally accept a truce deal on June 24.

“The enemy thought that after years of secret planning it could catch Iran off guard, but the presence of the people, the Islamic Revolution Leader, the spirit of the volunteers, and the country’s defensive readiness overturned all the calculations of Israel and the United States,” Jafari added.

He noted that the US and Israeli regimes had carried out ten years of intelligence work to prepare the people to hit the streets following the aggression, but the people’s presence was “the opposite of what the enemy had imagined.”

The advisor also reminded that the “treacherous” US-Israeli aggression came as Tehran was in the midst of indirect negotiations with Washington over its peaceful nuclear program.

Following the assassination of Iran’s hihg-ranking commanders, the Israeli regime did not expect Iran to be able to manage the retaliatory operation, he said, noting that, however, the mighty response was delivered by relying on the younger generation of forces and the country’s missile power.

The remarks come as military censorship laws in Israel restrict the publication of sensitive security information, particularly during active conflicts.

However, data examined by Oregon State University researchers in early July showed that Iranian missiles struck five Israeli military sites during the war.

The Telegraph reported that six missiles hit targets in the north, center, and south of the occupied territories. Among them were an intelligence center and a logistics base.

Radar imagery revealed blast damage consistent with missile strikes. Yet these hits were never disclosed by the Israeli military.

At the same time, Israeli officials admitted that Iran’s response inflicted massive financial losses on the regime. In late August, Ynet quoted the Tax Authority saying the damage “reached record levels.” More than 53,599 claims were filed in only 12 days.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, tied to Mossad, suffered heavy damage. Businesses shut down for long periods. Officials warned indirect losses will be far higher.

“The direct damage is now estimated at no less than NIS 4 billion ($1.1 billion), and the indirect damage, which has yet to be calculated, will amount to several billion more,” said Tax Authority Director Shay Aharonovich.

MNA/PressTV