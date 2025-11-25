China launches Shenzhou-22 spaceship

According to a report by Xinhua, the spaceship has separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit.
TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – China launched the Shenzhou-22 spaceship from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday, marking the first emergency launch mission in the country's manned space program.
According to a report by Xinhua, the spaceship has separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit.
The China Manned Space Agency declared the launch mission a complete success.
