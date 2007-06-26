Support for Hamas is support for democracy: speaker

Hamas captured majority of the parliamentary seats in a “free and fair” elections in January 2006.

Hadad-Adel criticized the U.S. hypocritical approach toward democracy in the Middle East .

He said the world public opinion should become be informed of this fact how those countries which “claim to be the vanguards of democracy” are sacrificing democracy in Palestine .

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has dissolved the Hamas-led national unity government and formed an emergency government after clashes between the supporters of Hamas and Fatah left more than 100 people dead.

Arab and Israeli leaders began a high-profile summit in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt , on Monday aimed at strengthening Palestinian president and containing Hamas by giving a push to the so-called peace process.

Hadad-Adel told parliament that conflict between Palestinian resistance groups is “painful”; however, he insisted that a disposition within certain Palestinian groups to compromise with Israel is “worse” than internal conflicts.

“The Palestinian cause is the cause of the Islamic world” and the liberation of Qods from Zionist occupation is the will of all Muslim nations, the speaker noted.

The speaker said Iran has always expressed its full support to the Palestinian people and insisted on the need for unity between Palestinian groups.

“What can meet the Palestinian cause and bring back freedom and independence to this land is a unity between all resistant Palestinian groups.”

He invited Hamas and Fatah to join hands and said Iran is ready to give any kind of help which would help reduce the tension in Palestine .

“We wish success for all Palestinian people in their efforts to gain freedom and independence and also wish unity between Hamas and Fatah.”

MS/HB