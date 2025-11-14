Swedish SVT, like BBC, edited Trump's speech: report

According to Kvartal newspaper, last year SVT used an excerpt from Trump’s speech, which spliced several parts in one of the reports in such a way that it appeared to the audience that Trump was in favor of storming the Capitol. Like in the BBC version, a fragment where he calls on his supporters to peacefully and patriotically express their opinions was dropped, a report by TASS reported.

In the first response to Kvartal's request for comment on how the speech was edited, SVT responded that the TV channel’s owners were "confident in SVT's publications dedicated to the storming of the Capitol." But later SVT changed the text and the clip, where black frames with pauses between different parts of the performance were added. Executive producer Karin Ekman said that SVT has updated the text of the clip "to make it clearer to the audience in what context it was published." She does not believe that the scandal with the BBC will affect SVT’s credibility.

Norwegian TV channel NRK has also changed the story about Capitol storming previously presented similarly, explains SVT.

The BBC was at the center of a scandal over a Panorama program, which the broadcasting corporation aired last October. In it, Trump's speech was doctored in a way that it can be concluded that he is calling for the seizure of the Congress building. The scandal forced CEO Tim Davey and head of news Deborah Turness to resign. Trump demanded that the BBC remove the program by November 14, apologize and pay compensation, threatening to sue for $1 billion. The corporation apologized, but refused to pay compensation.

MNA