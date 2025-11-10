West has no choice but to accept Iran atomic program: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi visited an exhibition of the latest nuclear industry achievements held at the Iranian nuclear agency and held a meeting with a group of senior managers of the body.

"The nuclear industry has now become a very large industry and is progressing rapidly in various fields. Contrary to the idea that this industry is limited to uranium enrichment, one mustsay that a series of works and activities that are effective in various fields of people's lives, such as the fields of medicine, health, environment, agriculture and industry, are being carried out and pursued in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the country's nuclear industry," Araghchi told reporters on the visit.

He emphasized that, "Nuclear technology is present in all sectors and fields and helps develop various fields, and this knowledge and technology have accelerated science in the country. This technology also greatly helps various industries and various fields of people's lives."

The foreign minister also said that, "Seeing scientists and specialists working and serving in these centers makes people feel proud. I would like to thank AEOI chief engineer Eslami, and all the employees of this organization."

He added that the foreign ministry has close relations with the AEOI. "At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we will stand with the AEOI and will always defend the rights of the Iranian people and this organization because we believe that the [Iranian people's] rights must be protected and implemented."

Araghchi went on to say that despite the claims by Western countries that Iran's nuclear program is for military purposes, it is a totally peaceful program.

He said that the Westerners are trying to deprive Iran of the nuclear industry to keep it in their monopoly.

"They know that we have been interacting, negotiating and talking for more than 20 years, and if we had a plan to produce nuclear weapons, we should have done it during this time because the country has the capacity to do so. But on the other hand, we have always tried to prove that our nuclear program is peaceful; wherever necessary, we have built trust, wherever necessary, we have cooperated with international organizations and the International Atomic Energy Agency, but it is quite clear that they are making excuses," he said elesewhere.

MNA/ISN1404081911965