Brazil tornado kills at least six, injures 600

Local fire chief Jonas Emmanuel Benghi Pinto said the number of victims could increase overnight as the search operation continues, according to the Sun newspaper website.

Horrifying footage shows houses in the town of near 14,000 inhabitants with their roofs blown off, electricity pylons on the ground and cars overturned.

A lorry could be seen lying on its side in one of the videos posted on social media.

Around 60,000 homes in the region have been left without power following the twister, which struck around 5.30pm local time.

Damage was also reported in the Parana state municipalities of Candoi, Larenjeiras do Sul and Guarapuava.

Locals were filmed screaming as they ran for cover at Londrina Airport in northern Parana, where wind speeds reached around 60mph.

Weather agency Metsul reported hordes of trees uprooted and cars upturned in the ravaging winds.

A supermarket is reported to have collapsed during the storm with people buried or awaiting rescue among the rubble.

MNA