31 journalists killed in Israeli attack on Yemen

"The airstrikes occurred in the evening. Israeli aircraft dropped four bombs on the building housing the 26th September Newspaper. The explosion was extremely powerful, completely leveling the building. Ours is a news organization that has no military ties. Many journalists lost their lives while doing their jobs. The surrounding residential homes were also heavily damaged, resulting in the deaths of numerous women and children," said Essam Al-Moshki, a journalist from the 26th September Newspaper said.

On Sunday morning, local media staff gathered at the sites of the destroyed offices to pay tribute to their colleagues.

Earlier on Wednesday, September 19, the Israeli regime attacked the provinces of Sanaa and Jawf, in which dozens of civilians were martyred or injured.

The Israeli regime announced that at least 10 fighter jets participated in the regime's recent attacks on Yemen and fired more than 30 missiles at various areas of Yemen.

MNA/