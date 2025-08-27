Azerbaijan to extend gas supplies to Nakhchivan via Iran

Local Azeri media such as "Report" reported that as the current contract is set to expire this year, a new agreement has been reached and is currently at the stage of being signed.

Official data indicates that Nakhchivan’s annual gas demand ranges between 260 and 300 million cubic meters. To meet this demand, Azerbaijan signed a swap-based agreement with Iran in 2005. Under this mechanism, Iran supplies gas from Julfa to Nakhchivan, while receiving an equivalent volume of gas from Azerbaijan via Astara.

The Azeri media added that from January 1 to August 21, 2025, 188.5 million cubic meters of gas were transported to Nakhchivan via Iran. Gas deliveries along this route have been ongoing since 2006.

Regarding the Igdır–Nakhchivan pipeline, which was commissioned on March 5, SOCAR stated that gas transportation via this pipeline has not yet begun. The pipeline has a capacity of 2 million cubic meters per day.

MNA