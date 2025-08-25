Division among Muslim states to only serve Israel

President Masoud Pezeshkian said the most important factor that can protect the country against enemy threats and attacks is national and regional solidarity. Creating divisions inside the country or among Islamic states, he added, amounts to serving Israel.

The Iranian president made the remarks while visiting the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the late Imam Khomeini (RA), on Monday morning.

He stressed that Israel and the US seek to pit Iranians against each other and set Muslims in the region at odds. “We must accept that we should not be divided. With our neighbors, we must not act with hostility or ill temper. They are our brothers,” he said.

Pezeshkian continued, "All neighboring countries are our brothers, neighbors, and kin. These divisions and separations were created by imperialists and power-seekers. Muslims must unite against the enemy. Any attempt to divide us at home or among Muslims is a service to Israel.”

He emphasized, “If we are united, the enemy will not dare look at Muslims with contempt. We must strive together, show through action that we are devoted to serving the people, and never relent in addressing their problems. Both at home and among our Muslim neighbors, we will work to strengthen unity and solidarity day by day.”

MNA/6569592