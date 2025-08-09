At least 245 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

At least 245 people have been killed and 516 sustained injuries in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since a ceasefire regime was introduced in November 2024, Lebanon’s Al Nahar newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, during this period, the violations of a ceasefire by Israel have been registered in various parts of Lebanon, including Beirut’s suburbs, with strikes by Israeli aircraft and drones carried out on vehicles and military and civilian infrastructure facilities. The most recent incident occurred on the morning of August 8 when Israeli troops attacked a motor vehicle on a highway in the country’s south, killing one individual.

Israel and Hezbollah concluded a ceasefire on November 27, 2024, mediated by the US and France. Under the accord, Lebanese forces were supposed to restore control over the country’s territory within 60 days, with civilians on both sides of the border being able to return home safely, assisted by UN peacemakers, while Israel was supposed to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon where it was conducting a ground operation.

MNA/