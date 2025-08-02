Pakistan voiced all diplomatic support for Iran in Israel war

Iran and Pakistan share a rich history of cultural, economic, and strategic ties, anchored by a common border and strong people-to-people connections. Their partnership plays a crucial role in promoting regional stability, economic development, and cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, energy, and security.

In this exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency correspondent, the Pakistani Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu provided insightful perspectives on the current state of bilateral relations, highlighting both the challenges faced and the opportunities ahead. The discussion also explores collaborative efforts to enhance regional peace and prosperity.

What is the most important axis of Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations?

As you know, Iran and Pakistan have deep ideological, historical, cultural, and geographical ties. We are great nations, great people. Iran's history and civilization go back to 2,500 years ago and Pakistan was created on 14 August 1947.

Pakistan has emerged as a robust country with a very strong influence both in the regional and global systems.

There is a very strong relationship between both countries at all levels. At the political level, diplomatic, trade level, military level, and the security level.

I think in the past two years, this relationship has become far stronger and deeper. The people of Iran and Pakistan travel extensively all throughout the year, both for religious purposes and also to promote people-to-people economic ties.

What are the existing challenges in bilateral economic relations?

Every bilateral relation has both opportunities and challenges, but the most important thing is that the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, and the honorable President of Iran, Mr. Massoud Pezeshkian they keep primarily engaged with each other. Also, the foreign ministers of the two countries

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Abbass Araghchi , keep in regular touch, and deep political and diplomatic negotiations are always underway between the two countries.

We also have many trade mechanisms, and our joint economic commission is an important forum that its going to be held next month.

So I think the ability to address the challenges and the commitment is very, very strong between the two countries.

I think, from my perspective, what I have in the two years we need to tap the full potential of the relationship.

Iran and Pakistan must focus on economic development, creating a trade-free zone, and bringing trade communities together.

To what extent sanctions affected Iran-Pakistan trade relations, especially in the energy sector?

I always look at the opportunities, the opportunities are very strong and trade relations is growing. There is a great interaction between the business communities of the two countries.

We have a mechanism called Joint Border Trade Committee. There is interaction between border authorities and they are trying to promote infrastructure at the border.

Let's focus on the opportunities we have; challenges will always be there, but how we move forward is very, very important.

Can joint projects such as the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline or the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor lead trilateral cooperation between Iran, Pakistan and China?

Look at geography. China has 1.409 billion people, Iran has 92 million people, and Pakistan has 255.21milion people. We have regional connections so that provide us a huge chance to reach out to Central Asia, Europe, and Africa. Iran and Pakistan enjoy a unique geographical position. China and Pakistan have a strategic partnership, and Iran and Pakistan enjoy historical ties.

I think in the future we need to think about how this geographical and demographic potential can bring the region closer not only to these 3 countries. When there is trade facilitation, the whole region will benefit.

We have Central Asia, and then of course the capacity for development is huge in this region. the capacity for development in Pakistan, the capacity for investment in Iran is huge.

And then China has gone through an amazing experience of economic development which has never been witnessed in human history in the past millennia,

So with our collective approach, we can bring countries together and this is very beneficial.

How do Iran and Pakistan contribute to regional stability, particularly regarding Afghanistan? What measures have been taken?

I think there is a good interaction between the security institutions of Iran and Pakistan in terms of how to deal with drug trafficking, narcotics, illegal migration, and transnational border crimes.

You know we are living in a challenging region and the region for the past many decades has seen significant issues, but you know the leadership of both Iran and Pakistan has a very clear approach to strengthen interactions.

What position does Iran hold in the security strategy of Pakistan?

You are next to our border, a 900-kilometer border. We enjoy deep cultural linkages and that's very, very important. In international forums like the UN, OIC, we regularly cooperate and support each other, and similarly, in many development initiatives, you know, we can cooperate in our regional geography and it is of importance.

So I think for Pakistan, Iran has a unique position, and similarly for Iran, Pakistan has a unique position. We support each other. You know when India attacked Pakistan and when you entered to war, our leadership extended full cooperation. Pakistan was one of the first countries to immediately call for self-defence of Iran based on International law and Moral Constitution.

What is the attitude of Pakistan towards the Israeli regime's recent 12-day war against Iran?

We strongly condemned it. you know there are many countries that didn't condemn it. Pakistan strongly condemned it. Then, of course, I told you that we fully endorsed Iran's right to self-defense under the UN charter . We extended all the diplomatic support at all international forums, including the Arab League, the OIC, UN. Our Foreign Minister and Prime Minister were closely engaged with Mr. Araghchi. Our prime minister was closely engaged with Mr. Pezeshkian. At the leadership level, there was a great deal of interaction, and at the diplomatic level, Pakistan supported Iran at all forums.

How do you see the future Iran-Pakistan ties ?

I'm very hopeful. I have seen in the last two years, this relationship has become so strong. Our Prime Minister devoted his time to visit Iran twice and had a very very good meeting with the leadership of Iran, including the Supreme Leader, the President; it was a very extensive interaction. Mr. Araghchi has gone to Pakistan so many times. The military leadership has regularly been in touch. Our Field Marshal and the Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir was here and he had very very good meetings in Iran to ensure that we work together for regional stability, for regional peace. So the interaction between Iran and Pakistan is a guarantee for security of the entire region. It's not only for these two countries, but it is for the entire region.

Interview by Marzieh Rahmani