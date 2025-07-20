  1. Politics
ISIL chieftain killed in drone attack in Iraq-Syria border

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – One of the important ISIL chieftains and his deputy were killed during a drone attack in the Iraq-Syria border area.

The Iraqi news agency "Maloma" quoted a security source as saying that one of the important leaders of the ISIS terrorist organization along with his deputy were killed during a drone attack in the border zone of Syria.

According to this report, it is not yet clear which group carried out this drone attack. The mentioned drone targeted the vehicle of the ISIL leader near the Syrian border.

The person who died was one of the most important people who was on the wanted list for committing mass murders and crimes and blowing up security facilities. His death shows the intensification of differences between terrorists in Syria, the source said.

This person was considered the mastermind of terrorist attacks in Syria and Iraq, according to the source.

