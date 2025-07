Iranian armed forces are ready for all the plans of the enemy, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said in Muharram mourning ceremonies.

"The Zionists know that some of our forces, such as the Navy and the Quds Force, have not yet entered into battle, and even the army has not entered yet," Safavi noted..

"So far, we have produced several thousands of missiles and drones, and their place is secure," the adviser to the Leader said.

