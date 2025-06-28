  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 28, 2025, 1:19 PM

Yahya Saree:

Yemen strikes Israel with ballistic missile

Yemen strikes Israel with ballistic missile

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Saturday said that the Arab state's armed forces have successfully hit a target in occupied Palestine using ballistic missiles.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced a successful missile strike on a sensitive target in the Israeli-occupied region of Be'er Sheva.

“The ‘Zolfaghar’ ballistic missile accurately struck a critical target in Be'er Sheva,” he confirmed. “The operation was fully successful.”

He added that last week, Yemen also launched attacks targeting military and strategic facilities in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Be'er Sheva using ballistic missiles and assault drones. All operations achieved their intended results, according to him.

Saree once again emphasized Yemen’s unwavering commitment to its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the Palestinian people.

“Yemen will not retreat from supporting the people of Gaza, even if the cost is high,” he stated.

MNA/SNN channel

News ID 233744

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News