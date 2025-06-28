Yemen strikes Israel with ballistic missile

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced a successful missile strike on a sensitive target in the Israeli-occupied region of Be'er Sheva.

“The ‘Zolfaghar’ ballistic missile accurately struck a critical target in Be'er Sheva,” he confirmed. “The operation was fully successful.”

He added that last week, Yemen also launched attacks targeting military and strategic facilities in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Be'er Sheva using ballistic missiles and assault drones. All operations achieved their intended results, according to him.

Saree once again emphasized Yemen’s unwavering commitment to its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the Palestinian people.

“Yemen will not retreat from supporting the people of Gaza, even if the cost is high,” he stated.

MNA/SNN channel