  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 11:19 AM

Next 48 hours are worrying: American sources

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – American sources claimed that the next 48 hours will be worrying due to the possibility of Iran's response to the US's aggression on the country's nuclear site.

"The Trump administration is preparing for a possible Iranian response. The next 48 hours are worrisome," NBC claimed citing American officials.

updating...

News ID 233477
Marzieh Rahmani

