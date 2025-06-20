Suprises of Iran Armed Forces to bring Israel to its knees

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters warned the US, as the supporter of the Israeli regime, that any direct and indirect interference in Iran-Israel conflict will endanger its bases in the region.

"The Israel regime knows no boundry in commiting savage crimes," he said, adding that the braves sons of Iran in Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters inflicted heavy blow to hollow corpse of Israel regime by using only small part of its defence power.

The suprises of the brave forces of the Iran Armed Forces will bring the agressor to its knees infront of the eyes of the people of the world, the spokesperson of the Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters added.

"We warn the temporary residents of Israel that the Occupied Lands is no longer a safe land for them," he said.

