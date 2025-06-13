Iran's powerful reaction to make Israeli enemy regretful

In a televised speech on Friday, the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian said that "The Iranian nation and the country's officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime, and the legitimate and powerful response from the Islamic Republic of Iran will make the enemy regret its foolish action."

The president said that the Israeli aggression was in violation of all international obligations and displayed the savage and criminal nature of the child-killing and aggressive Zionist regime on the international stage.

"Just as the Islamic Republic has made every effort to achieve peace and tranquility in the world and the region and has proven its full readiness for long-term dialogue and confidence-building to the world in the direction of peace, it will also act decisively in response to aggression and legitimate defense of the country's territorial integrity."

Pezeshkian also declared that the Iranian nation will pass this difficult time like the past through maintaining their unity.

MNA