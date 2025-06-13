  1. Politics
Iran cabinet holds meeting after Israeli aggression

Iran cabinet holds meeting after Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian government held an emergency meeting on Friday after the criminal Israeli airstrikes against the Iranian territories in the wee hours of this morning.

The members of the cabinet of ministers expressed their deep condolences on the martyrdom of senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists and a number of innocent people of the country and condemned the cowardly crime of the Zionist regime committed against the Iranian territories.

With the coordination made, the government ordered the responsible officials and organizations to provide basic needs, fuel, medicine, and other needs in this critical condition.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

The criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian territory, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands. The regime must await a severe punishment.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred.

