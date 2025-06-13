Iran to continue its nuclear activities after Israeli strikes

"The Zionist enemy is trying to affect the determination of our scientists and experts. I can assure you that these [Israeli] actions have not affected our determination. To the contrary, they have made our colleagues more determined to pursue their inalienable rights under Article 4 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). This path, God willing, will continue with strength," Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in an interview with national Iranian TV on Friday.

The AEOI spokesman confirmed the attack on Natanz Facility, saying that "Fortunately, we had no casualties and we don't have an estimate of the damage. Most of the damage is superficial. Both Natanz and Fordow are underground."

"We also issued a statement. Because contamination, whether chemical or radiation, has been felt inside the site, but we don't have it outside. There is no need to worry about the outside, but we need to do some cleanup inside. As far as we know, the damage is limited to the surface.

MNA