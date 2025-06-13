Iran to give a decisive, harsh response to Israeli attack

Denouncing the criminal Israeli regime’s aggression against the Iranian territories, Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei stated that members of the commission emphasized the need for giving a deterrent and harsh response to the fake criminal regime.

Members of the commission strongly condemned the martyrdom of a group of top Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and experts of the country in this attack and offered condolences to their esteemed families and the Iranian nation.

Members of the commission emphasized the need for a decisive, and regretful response to the atrocities of the criminal Zionist regime, he continued.

In addition, members of the commission emphasized that the Iranian Parliament and the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stand firmly by the armed forces and fully support them in their decisive response to the criminal Zionist regime, Rezaei noted.

In the wee hours of morning on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

The criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian territory, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands. The regime must await a severe punishment.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred.

