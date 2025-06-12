  1. Politics
In response to IAEA BoG resolution;

Iran to launch new enrichment center at 'a secure location'

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – In response to the IAEA BoG resolution, Iran will begin uranium enrichment at a new facility in a secure location.

AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami ordered the launch of a new enrichment center at "a secure location,” and ordered the replacement of old IR-1 centrifuges with advanced IR-6 ones at the Fordow underground nuclear facility. 

Other measures are also being planned and will be announced later.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran in alleged breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The political resolution was proposed by the United States and the European troika.

