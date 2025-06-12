Iran to launch new enrichment center at 'a secure location'

AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami ordered the launch of a new enrichment center at "a secure location,” and ordered the replacement of old IR-1 centrifuges with advanced IR-6 ones at the Fordow underground nuclear facility.

Other measures are also being planned and will be announced later.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran in alleged breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The political resolution was proposed by the United States and the European troika.

