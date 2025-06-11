Iran ready to respond to IAEA resolution: Spox.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday that Tehran's options in response to such a resolution have been prepared in cooperation with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

He criticized a recent report by the IAEA Director General on Iran’s nuclear program, which claimed that Iran had failed to report its nuclear activities at three undeclared locations and raised concerns about the country’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity.

Baghaei said Rafael Grossi’s report is politically motivated to serve the agendas of the US and its European allies.

He said Grossi’s remarks serve the political objectives of countries that are Iran's adversaries.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran expects the IAEA chief to condemn the repeated threats posed by the US and Israel, rather than attempting to justify them.

He reiterated that, according to IAEA's standards and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran’s nuclear program has never deviated from its peaceful course.

Iranian officials have previously censured the confidential report by the IAEA, warning that any politically motivated move against the Islamic Republic could derail Tehran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

The agency has, over the past years, levied multiple politically-tainted accusations against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear file despite its own reports that have on numerous occasions attested to the peacefulness of Tehran’s nuclear program.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s nuclear chief said the recent remarks by the head of the UN atomic agency about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities are void of technical and legal validity, while also chiming in with Zionist psychological operations against Tehran.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the AEOI, made the remarks while addressing the statement made by Grossi.

“Mr. Grossi’s remarks lack technical and legal aspects,” the Iranian official said, describing the IAEA chief’s discourse as totally being the product of “the psychological and political operations that the Zionist regime [of Israel] has been performing” against the Islamic Republic.

He said by passing the remarks, Grossi had clearly shown “his [true] character,” and proven to be among those who have been waging psyops against Iran for a long.

The Islamic Republic, though, is the most-vetted member of the IAEA, with the agency having found no evidence in support of the alleged “diversion.”

Tehran, itself, has also categorically ruled out the prospect of either pursuing, obtaining, or maintaining nuclear arms in line with moral and religious guidelines.

The campaign has, most recently, manifested itself in the form of European states reportedly planning to force the IAEA to adopt an anti-Iran resolution that could trigger “snapback” of the United Nations sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The agency’s Board of Governors could issue a resolution against the country during its scheduled session on Monday under pressure.

