Iran to decisively respond to any violation of its rights

Iran’s top diplomat has warned the three major European countries that are participants in the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, not to make a strategic mistake, emphasizing that Iran will decisively respond to any violation of its rights.

Araghchi's warning is a reaction to the hree European countries, Britain, France, and Germany, along with the United States, who have submitted a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors claiming that Iran has not complied with its safeguards obligations.

In a post on his X account, Araghchi wrote, “After years of good cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency — which resulted in a resolution that put an end to biased allegations about the “possible military dimensions” (PMD) of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program — my country has once again been accused of “non-compliance.”

Instead of engaging in good faith, the European trio (E3) have engaged in a biased approach against Iran on the IAEA’s Board of Governors, he said, adding that as the three European countries engaged in the same misbehavior in 2005, the result was in many ways the de facto birth of uranium enrichment in Iran.

Have the European trio including Germany, France and UK really learned no lessons over the past two decades? he noted.

Falsely accusing Iran of violating safeguards—based on weak and politicized reporting—is clearly intended to create a crisis, Araghchi criticized.

As Europe lies on the brink of another major strategic blunder, remember my word, “Iran will respond decisively to any violation of its rights. The full and exclusive responsibility lies with the irresponsible actors who will do anything to get themselves involved,” Iran’s top diplomat underlined.

MA/6490374