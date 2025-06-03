Ghalibaf holds talks with Venezuela's Maduro in Latin America

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is on a tour to Latin America, met with Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela, on Monday night.

During this meeting, they discussed bilateral issues and cooperation between Tehran and Caracas.

Iranian parliamentary delegation visited the country to attend the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum from June 3 to 5 at the National Congress Palace in Brasilia.

Upon his arrival at Caracas Airport on Sunday, Ghalibaf was officially welcomed by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Khel Pinto and other senior officials.

Highlighting shared struggles, he described “the long battle of Iran and Venezuela against global arrogance” as a key commonality between the two countries, warning of the dangers posed by hegemonic powers.

Addressing Tehran-Caracas relations, Ghalibaf emphasized that since Iran and Venezuela share both enemies and allies, strengthening their bilateral ties is more important than ever.

Welcoming Ghalibaf, Pinto praised Iran as a guarantor of peace, commending the Islamic Republic’s leadership for its resilience over the past 46 years in overcoming challenges and resisting US pressures.

“Iran’s enemies have done everything in their power—from sanctions to war—but they have failed to achieve their goals,” Pinto asserted. “Iran’s victory is considered Venezuela’s victory.”

Following the official reception, the Iranian delegation paid tribute to Simón Bolívar, the leader of Latin America’s liberation movement, by visiting his tomb.

While signing a memorial book, Ghalibaf honored Bolívar’s legacy, praising his defiance against colonialism and his enduring call for independence in the South American region.

MNA/