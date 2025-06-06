  1. Politics
Ghalibaf:

BRICS members eager to develop economic cooperation

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The BRICS member countries have a great motivation to develop economic cooperation among themselves, according to the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf at the end of his visit to Latin America.

The speaker of the Iranian parliament made the remarks at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on Friday upon his arrival home from a tour of Latin America (Venezuela, Cuba, and Brazil).

Stating that the BRICS group includes 49 percent of the world population, he said that, "24 percent of world trade is conducted between BRICS member countries and 39 percent of the world economy is in BRICS. Furthermore, the member countries of this group are active in various fields, including economic, political, social, scientific, research, cultural, sports, etc. Therefore, this trip was a valuable opportunity for us."

Ghalibaf pointed out that all the speakers of the parliaments of the BRICS member countries had the same positions on the unilateralist policy of the United States and a great motivation for economic cooperation.

