May 20, 2025, 7:25 AM

Several explosions reported in Syria's Latakia

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Local sources reported several explosions around the city of Latakia in northwestern Syria.

Local sources have reported that multiple explosions were heard in the vicinity of Latakia, a city in northwestern Syria.

As of now, no additional information has been made available concerning the origin or impact of these explosions.

