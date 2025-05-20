Several explosions reported in Syria's Latakia

Local sources have reported that multiple explosions were heard in the vicinity of Latakia, a city in northwestern Syria.
TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Local sources reported several explosions around the city of Latakia in northwestern Syria.
Local sources have reported that multiple explosions were heard in the vicinity of Latakia, a city in northwestern Syria.
As of now, no additional information has been made available concerning the origin or impact of these explosions.
