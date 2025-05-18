  1. World
Explosion hits Iraq's Baiji oil refinery

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – An explosion occurred in the Baiji oil refinery in Iraq on Sunday.

A security source announced that a massive explosion occurred in one of the internal sections of the Baiji refinery located in Saladin province, north of Baghdad, in central Iraq.

The cause of the blast has not been identified yet.

