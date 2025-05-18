Explosion hits Iraq's Baiji oil refinery

A security source announced that a massive explosion occurred in one of the internal sections of the Baiji refinery located in Saladin province, north of Baghdad, in central Iraq.
The cause of the blast has not been identified yet.

