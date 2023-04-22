Iranians perform Eid al-Fitr prayers across country

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Millions of Iranians across the country shortly after sunrise on Saturday, turned out en masse throughout the country to take part in the Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. It marks the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

The occasion falls on the first day of the 10th lunar calendar month of Shawwal, the start of which varies based on the sighting of the new moon by local religious authorities.

Eid al-Fitr has a particular Salat (Islamic prayer) which is generally offered in an open field or a large hall with congregation in attendance.

Muslims believe that they are commanded by God, as mentioned in the Holy Quran, to continue their fast until the last day of Ramadan and pay the Zakat al-Fitr – a ritual offering – before offering the Eid prayers.