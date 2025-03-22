  1. World
Mar 22, 2025, 10:51 AM

Israeli regime says responds to rocket fire from Lebanon

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's military says it was responding with artillery fire against southern Lebanon after rockets were launched early on Saturday at northern occupied lands.

War Minister Israel Katz says he instructed the Israeli regime to respond to the rocket attack from Lebanon this morning.

Katz says that “the fate of Metula is the same as Beirut,” in an apparent threat to strike the Lebanese capital after five rockets were launched at the border settlement. 

“The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any fire from its territory. I have instructed the army to respond accordingly,” he added according to the Times of Israel.

At least five rockets were launched in the attack on the border settlement of Metula, with the Israeli regime claiming that it intercepted three projectiles that crossed the border. 

