Mar 20, 2025, 10:15 PM

Iran beat UAE 2-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's football team defeated the team of United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-0 in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers for the the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Iran faced the UAE in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 on Thursday night in Tehran Azadi Stadium to secure their spot at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Sardar Azmoun (45th + 27) and Mohammad Mohebi (70th) scored the two goals for Iran.

The referee had to announce much added time as there was a lighting malfunction in the stadium which took minutes to restore the electricty. The players returned to the locker room until the issue was resolved.

With the victory, Iran inched closer to their berth in the World Cup.

As the leader of their group, the Iranian squad will face Uzbekistan in their next match 

